By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Viking Raiders for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship, and more (23:30)…

Click here for the March 4 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

