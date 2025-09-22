WWE Raw preview: The Wrestlepalooza fallout edition, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The fallout from WWE Wrestlepalooza

-Lilian Garcia fills in for Alicia Taylor as ring announcer

Powell’s POV: Yep, that’s it as of this update. Monday’s Raw will be live from Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays at the earlier start time on Netflix at 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).