AEW Full Gear, WWE Smackdown, AEW Collision and Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE weekend (reports needed), Mercedes Martinez, Jay Bradley, Johnny Weaver

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Full Gear will be held on Saturday in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The show is headlined by MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center Evansville. The show includes LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Join me for my live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. An audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs live tonight from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show will air immediately following the live edition of AEW Collision. Join me for my live review of both shows beginning at 7CT/8ET.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center tonight with a live event. NXT does not list lineups for it’s house shows.

-WWE is in Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday. The host venue website does not list any matches.

-WWE is in Tupelo, Mississippi at Cadence Bank Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Saginaw, Michigan at The Dow Event Center on Sunday. The host venue website does not list any matches.

-WWE is in Jonesboro, Arkansas at First National Bank Arena on Sunday. The host venue website does not list any matches.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mercedes Martinez (Jazmin Benitez) is 43.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) is 43.

-The late Johnny Weaver (Kenneth Eugene Weaver) was born on November 17, 1935. He died on February 15, 2008.