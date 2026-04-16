AEW Dynamite preview: New AEW World Champion and two matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-New AEW World Champion Darby Allin speaks

-Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. AEW will also be taping Collision on Wednesday, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max from coast-to-coast at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).