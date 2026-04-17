WrestleMania 42 and WWE Smackdown coverage, WWE Hall of Fame, ROH on HonorClub, WrestleMania weekend independent events, Nailz, Dasha Kuret, Bandido, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 42 will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. Saturday features Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Sunday is headlined by CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live reviews as the first hours are simulcast on ESPN2 on Saturday, and ESPN on Sunday at 5CT/6ET. The remainder of the shows will stream on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. The WrestleMania 42 go-home show features the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The WrestleMania 42 Kickoff event will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Cole will serve as the host, and it will air today at 4CT/5ET on ESPN2.

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The inductees are AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Demolition, Sid Vicious, Bad News Brown, Dennis Rodman, and the Immortal Moment is Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III. The event will stream on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on YouTube tonight at 11CT/12ET.

-This week’s Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. I assume the show was moved to tonight because AEW Collision aired on Thursday.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and all of the WrestleMania weekend events listed below. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

WrestleMania Weekend Independent Events

-Action Wrestling “We Gambled Away The Graphix Budget” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Bizarre Bar. The show includes Darien Bengston vs. Timothy Thatcher for the Action Championship. The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV at 5CT/6ET.

-GCW “Gringto Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha” will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Arez, Gringo Loco, and Vengador vs. Hyo, Kzy, and Yuki Yoshioka, Thunder Rosa vs. Julissa Mexa, and Jack Cartwheel vs. Galeno Del Mal. The event will stream live as part of The Collective today at 1CT/2ET on TrillerTV+.

-GCW “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Josh Barnett vs. Yuji Nagata, Nattie Neidhart vs. Shayna Baszler, Timothy Thatcher vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Masashi Takeda vs. Pete Dunne. The event will stream live as part of The Collective tonight at 5CT/6ET on TrillerTV+.

-Stardom “American Dream 2026” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Pearl Theater at the Palms. The show includes Alex Windsor vs. Saya Iida for the Strong Women’s Championship, Athena vs. Rina, and Mei Seira, Starlight Kid, and AZM vs. Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander. The event will stream live on TrillerTV.com for $19.99 at 5CT/6ET. There is also a two-day pass that includes Thursday’s CMLL, TJPW, House of Glory events and today’s Stardom and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling shows available for $59.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break X” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Atticus Cogar vs. Hayabusa for the GCW Championship, Joey Janela vs. Brodie Lee Jr., Sandman vs. Invisible Man, Effy vs. Allie Katch in a Loser Leaves GCW match, and Jack Perry and Marko Stunt vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse. The event will stream live as part of The Collective tonight at 9CT/10ET on TrillerTV+.

-Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Multiverse 2026” will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Pearl Theater at the Palms. The show includes Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Amazing Red vs. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Hechicero vs. Jonathan Gresham for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. The event will stream live tonight on TrillerTV.com for $19.99 at 11CT/12ET. There is also a two-day pass that includes Thursday’s CMLL, TJPW, House of Glory events and today’s Stardom and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling shows available for $59.99 via TrillerTV.com.

-JCW “Strangle Mania – Viva Las Violence 2026” will be held early Saturday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes CoKane vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Caleb Konley (w/Vince Russo) vs. Matt Riddle in a four-way for the JCW Championship, Rob Van Dam, Willie Mack, and 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kenta, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson, and PCO vs. Big Vito vs. Vampiro in a three-way. The event will stream live early Saturday morning as part of The Collective tonight at 2CT/3ET on TrillerTV+.

-Killer Kross Presents FSW Mecca XI will be held early Saturday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada, at HyperX Arena. The show includes Killer Kross vs. Zilla Fatu. The event will stream live on Saturday morning at 12CT/1ET, for $14.95 on Title Match Network.

-H/T to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, is 68.

-Dasha Kuret is 38. She worked as Dasha Gonzalez in WWE.

-ROH Champion Bandido is 31.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.