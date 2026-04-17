TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship
-Matt Hardy vs. Dutch
-Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson
-Xia Brookside speaks
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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