ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Nick Wayne vs. Evil Uno for the ROH TV Title

-Lee Moriarty vs. Marshall Von Erich for the ROH Pure Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zayda Steel in a Proving Ground match

-Billie Starkz vs. Lacey Lane in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Viva Van vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Hyan vs. Trish Adora in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Persephone vs. Isla Dawn in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Robyn Renegade vs. Maya World in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match

-Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto

-Daisuke Sasaki vs. AR Fox

Powell’s POV: ROH on HonorClub streams tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show was taped on April 6, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. The is episode was moved to Friday night due to Collision airing on Thursday.