ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Nick Wayne vs. Evil Uno for the ROH TV Title
-Lee Moriarty vs. Marshall Von Erich for the ROH Pure Championship
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zayda Steel in a Proving Ground match
-Billie Starkz vs. Lacey Lane in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match
-Viva Van vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match
-Hyan vs. Trish Adora in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match
-Persephone vs. Isla Dawn in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match
-Robyn Renegade vs. Maya World in a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match
-Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto
-Daisuke Sasaki vs. AR Fox
Powell’s POV: ROH on HonorClub streams tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show was taped on April 6, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. The is episode was moved to Friday night due to Collision airing on Thursday.
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