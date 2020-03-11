ROH moving forward with planned events despite coronavirus threat

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following statement at ROHWrestling.com to announce that they intend to move forward with their events despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Ring of Honor, home of the “Best Wrestling on the Planet,” will be proceeding as planned with all current events and activities.

ROH is mounting its 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows this weekend in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live Casino.

The safety and health of our fans, talents and staff are always of top priority and we are actively following information regarding COVID-19, known as Coronavirus. We are closely monitoring all information being made known by the government, the CDC and WHO to the public – as the situation continues to develop.

ROH cares by being proactive in taking the utmost safety precautions as recommended for all live events and recommends that all fans take their own personal safety precautions as well. Additionally, fans are urged to contact help@rohwrestling.com if they have any concerns about their health or safety at an upcoming event — and ROH will work with them to provide solutions.

As the situation continues to be monitored, any necessary changes to the event schedule and/or resolutions will be provided expeditiously.

Powell’s POV: The press release comes on the same day that the NCAA announced that its sports tournaments will be held without fans being allowed to attend. New Japan Pro Wrestling has not run a show since February due to the recommendation of their government. As of this update, no major pro wrestling events have been cancelled or postponed, though obviously that could change.



