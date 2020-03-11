What's happening...

03/11 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review (NSFW): Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin in the deciding match of the best of five series, Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan for the Knockouts Title, Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, Rhino vs. Madman Fulton

March 11, 2020

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin in the deciding match of the best of five series, Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan for the Knockouts Title, Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, Rhino vs. Madman Fulton, and more (23:19)…

Click here for the March 11 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.