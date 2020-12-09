MLW Fusion preview: MLW Tag Title match, Opera Cup tournament semifinal match, tag team debuts

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Ross and Marshall Von Erich vs. Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday in the semifinals of the Opera Cup tournament.

-Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi.

-The debut of “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Fu.

-Alicia Atout interviews MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesdays, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.