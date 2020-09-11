WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Paul Heyman, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked, Mascara Magica

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-We Will Never Forget.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong stream tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is October 10 in Birmingham, England. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next events are the G1 Climax tournament, which kicks off on September 19 in Osaka.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November. The company will not announce the location of its tapings.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update, but they will be involved in the United Wrestling Network weekly pay-per-view series, which begins Tuesday from Long Beach, California.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Heyman is 55.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, is 50.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) is 43.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) is 39.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...