9/30 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 7 results: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs Jay White, Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb, Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi in A-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 7”

September 30, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Minoru Suzuki beat Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Kota Ibushi pinned Jeff Cobb in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Will Ospreay pinned Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Tomohiro Ishii beat Shingo Takagi in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi with six points, Kazuchika Okada with four points, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Toru Yano with six points, Juice Robinson and Ketna with four points, Zack Sabre Jr., Evil, Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Yoshi Hashi with two points, and Sanada with no points.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Niigata at Ao-re Nagaoka with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Sanada, Kenta vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano.

The A-Block continues Monday in Kagawa at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium with the following tournament matches: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.



