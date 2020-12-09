AEW Dynamite preview: Sting and Shaq speak, Kenny Omega and Don Callis, six matches advertised

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sting speaks with Tony Schiavone.

-NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal speaks with Tony Schiavone.

-MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

-AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico in a non-title match.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order’s 10.

-“FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

-Abadon in action.

-Chris Jericho’s ultimatum to the Inner Circle.

Powell's POV: The show will also feature more followup to Kenny Omega winning the AEW Championship and his appearance on Tuesday's Impact Wrestling television show. The Dynamite matches were taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.