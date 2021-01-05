1/5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 results: Powell’s review of Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship, Evil vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two”

January 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Broadcast live on New Japan World and FITE TV

A video package opened the show with a run through of the night two matches… Kevin Kelly, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton were on the English feed broadcast team…

1. Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. Bushi in a four-way for the King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Kelly said Yano has the most wins of this foursome in Tokyo Dome matches, but Bushi has the best winning percentage.

The bell rang to start the match with Bullet Club members Fale and Owens inside the ring, while Bushi and Fale remained at ringside. Owens laid down for Fale, who covered him, but Bushi ran in to break it up. Yano quickly removed one of the turnbuckle pads.

Late in the match, Owens covered Bushi, who kicked out. Fale covered Bushi. Owens broke it up. After some bickering, they both picked up the referee, but Yano snuck in and low-blowed Fale and Owens, then covered Bushi for the win…

Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Bushi in a four-way in 7:40 to win the King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy.

Powell’s POV: So Owens was going to let Fale pin him to start, then decided he wanted the win for himself later. It was a Yano match so it’s not really worth overthinking. I get a kick out of Yano, but this was nothing special.

2. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi (w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan) for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles. Jushin Liger was shown sitting in on commentary for the Japanese broadcast. In the end, Desperado hit his finisher on Taguchi and pinned him…

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado defeated Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi in 13:25 to retain the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: When I first started watching NJPW, I thought Taguchi’s act might grow on me much like Yano’s did. Nope, I’m still not a big fan of his ass comedy. Once they got those spots out of the way, it turned into a solid tag match. Things should pick up starting with the next match.

3. Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Championship. It was a slug fest to start with both men trading forearms in the middle of the ring. Takagi went for an early cover, but Cobb kicked out aggressively at one. Cobb came right back with a nice dropkick. They headed to ringside where Cobb performed a wild overhead belly to belly suplex. Damn.

Back inside the ring, Cobb targeted the back of Takagi, who came back with a nice suplex. Takagi went for a Death Valley Driver on the apron, but he failed to pick up Cobb. Takagi escaped a potential crucifix bomb from the apron and knocked Cobb to the floor, then followed up with a big flip dive. Takagi sold back or hip pain. Kelly said he landed on the hard wood of the entrance ramp.

Back inside the ring, Cobb came back with a suplex. Kelly said Cobb’s “smiling Hawaiian days” are over. Cobb hoisted up Takagi in crucifix slam position, then slammed him down Tiger Bomb style for a near fall. Takagi rallied with a Death Valley Driver out of nowhere. Takagi followed up with a superplex at 11:35.

Takagi performed a wheelbarrow suplex, then solid his bad back again. Cobb caught Takagi going for a sliding clothesline and ended up suplexing him. Takagi came right back with a suplex of his own. Both men got to their knees and traded slaps to the face, then got to their feet and traded elbow strikes. Cobb hit Takagi and told him to come on, which led to Takagi blasted him with a punch to the face.

Takagi nailed Cobb with a suplex and then tumbled to ringside. Takagi pulled himself up and returned to the ring just in time to beat the referee’s count. Cobb immediately put him down with a powerbomb for a near fall. Cobb shook his head in frustration over not getting the pin.

Cobb set up for a Tour of the Islands, but Takagi slipped away and then clipped his knee. Takagi targeted the leg with another shot, then hit Made in Japan for a good near fall. Cobb rallied with a German suplex and then hit the Tour of the Islands. Cobb immediately sold a knee injury and covered Takagi, who put his foot on the ropes. Cobb hooked the leg and only got a two count.

Cobb stood on the second rope and pulled Takagi up with him. Takagi ended up slipping out and powerbombed Cobb. A short time later, Takagi blocked another Tour of the Islands, but Cobb hit him with a moonsault powerslam. Cobb went for his finisher, but Takagi hit him with a pumping bomber. Cobb bled from the nose.

Takagi headbutted Cobb twice, then hoisted him up for a nice suplex. Takagi ran the ropes and blasted Cobb with a pumping bomber, then hit Last of the Dragon and scored the clean pin…

Shingo Takagi defeated Jeff Cobb in 21:15 to retain the Never Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Hot damn! That was one hell of a match. It was easily the best match of this card so far, which isn’t saying much, but it also deserves to be mentioned with the big two matches on last night’s show. If you are picking and choosing which matches to watch then make sure you include this one.

Another New Japan Strong Spirts ad aired… Kelly noted that they were cleaning and disinfecting the ring. The broadcast team spoke briefly about the remainder of the card. They went to a brief intermission…