NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show January 5, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day Two: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day Two: Vote for the best match Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Evil vs. Sanada Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Championship Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Wato and Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Titles Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. Bushi for the 2021 KOPW trophy pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnjpwnjpw wrestle kingdom 15njwk15pro wrestling
Be the first to comment