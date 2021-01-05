Impact Wrestling on AXS, NJPW New Year Dash, AEW Dark, NWA Shockwave note

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. AEW Champion Kenny Omega is advertised, plus Eddie Edwards faces Sami Callihan. John Moore’s recap of Impact should be available shortly after tonight’s show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The NJPW New Year Dash event will be held overnight in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome City Hall. The show will stream live on New Japan World early Wednesday morning at 1CT/2ET. I won’t be covering this show live because I miss my old friend sleep.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Impact has not listed a theme for this edition.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The 16-match show includes Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin in a four-way. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-NWA Shockwave wrapped up its run as a limited series, meaning there are no additional episodes advertised.