AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin in a four-way.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico.

-“Gunn Club” Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Mike Verna and Bear Country.

-Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal.

-Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon.

-Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean.

-Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comorato.

-Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy.

-Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Vipress vs. Shanna.

-Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.