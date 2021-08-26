Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Petey Williams, Bobby Duncum Jr., Moondog King

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week either later today or on Friday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Impact Tag Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown in a knockout or submission match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a C grade with 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and B and F finished tied for third with 21 percent each. It was decent by Raw recent standards, but it was not a hot night after SummerSlam show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a quality go-home show that peaked with the final angle involving Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Birthdays and Notables

-Petey Williams is 40.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005 at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.