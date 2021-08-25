08/25 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance, Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match, Chris Jericho addresses his future, Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet, Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance, Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match, Chris Jericho addresses his future, Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet, Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson, and more (40:33)…

Click here for the August 25 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.