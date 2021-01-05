NXT TV poll results for the final show of 2020

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 30 NXT television show scored an B grade from 50 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave NXT a B+ grade and felt that it was a strong go-home style show for the New Year’s Evil edition that will air on Wednesday. We did not have a poll for AEW Dynamite last week due to the show being a celebration of life for Brodie Lee. That said, it gets an A grade from me and everyone involved should be proud. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.