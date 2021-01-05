Impact Wrestling TV preview: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers appearing on the first episode of 2021, Knockouts Tag Title tournament continues

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows appear.

-Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Rhino and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young and Joe Doering.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings, but there is no theme listed for this week’s show. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.