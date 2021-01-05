WWE Smackdown poll results for the New Year’s edition

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 1 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. C finished a second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade, as it was fine for a holiday show that was facing strong competition from the college football playoff games. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.