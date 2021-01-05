What's happening...

WWE Smackdown poll results for the New Year’s edition

January 5, 2021

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 1 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. C finished a second with 33 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade, as it was fine for a holiday show that was facing strong competition from the college football playoff games. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.