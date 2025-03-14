WWE Smackdown results (3/14): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes on Miz TV, DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,334)

Barcelona, Spain at Olimpic Arena

Aired March 14, 2025 on same day tape delay on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots from the host city were shown. The lively crowd sang the “Ole” song. Arrival or backstage shots aired of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton and his lovely wife, “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Parker, WWE Tag Team Champions “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and a soccer ball carrying Paul Heyman…

Ring announcer Lilian Garcia introduced new U.S. Champion LA Knight, who made his entrance. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary and recapped Knight’s title win over Shinsuke Nakamura from last week’s show. Tessitore said it had been six years since WWE was in Spain.

Knight stood in the ring held the mic out while the fans sang and cheered. Knight spoke to the crowd and said they were making history by holding the first Smackdown in Barcelona. The fans sang and cheered again. Knight said he might be the U.S. Champ, but he’s also worldwide. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Knight said it was way too long since he stood in the ring wearing the U.S. Championship and now it’s back where it belongs.

Jimmy Uso made his entrance with a microphone in his hand. Jimmy entered the ring and said he wasn’t there to congratulate Knight. Jimmy said he’s desperate. He said the only way to start his road to WrestleMania is to challenge Knight for a title match.

Solo Sikoa’s theme played and he walked out with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Solo said that if anyone deserves a U.S. Title shot it’s Fatu. Solo said Jimmy is known as the failure of the family and said he should step aside. Jimmy said the bigger failure was Solo losing to Roman Reigns. Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga attacked Knight and Jimmy.

Braun Strowman ran out and helped Knight and Jimmy clear the ring. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis came out and booked a six-man tag team match and said it would start now. They cut to the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Barcelona is bringing it. The only thing I look forward to more than the loud overseas crowds on the European tour is being able to cover Raw on Monday afternoon for three weeks.

1. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. The match was joined in progress. Knight avoided a Fatu splash in the corner. Knight jumped from the middle rope to the top rope and then dropped an elbow on Fatu. Sikoa provided a distraction that led to Tonga helping Fatu regain offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Strowman took a hot tag and hit all three opponents with his Strowman Express bit at ringside. Jimmy hit Fatu with a suicide dive that sent him over the broadcast table. In the ring, Strowman hit a running power slam on Tonga and pinned him.

LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in 10:35 of television time.

After the match, Solo blindsided Strowman. Knight dumped Solo over the ringside barricade and followed him. Fatu recovered and superkicked Jimmy. Fatu entered the ring and put Strowman down before hitting him with three double jump moonsaults. Fatu teased leaving, but he ran back to ringside and drove Strowman through the barricade in front of the timekeepers area…

Highlights aired of Jade Cargill roughing up Naomi last week while Tessitore said Cargill would take part in a sit-down interview…

A WWE Hall of Fame ad focussed on Triple H aired along with a plug the tickets for the ceremony are no on sale… [C]

Powell’s POV: The six-man tag match was fine. The babyfaces went over and then the heels got their heat right back.

A video package focused on Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill…

Footage aired of Jade Cargill being interviewed in the seats of the empty venue earlier in the day. Jade took issue with Naomi crying about her struggles as if she’s the victim. Kelley asked how Jade knew Naomi was the attacker and why she didn’t tell people sooner if she did. Jade said she could only recall being hit from behind and thrown on the back of a car and then seeing Naomi run away. Jade said Naomi attacked her loyalty and her hart. She asked how she could trust anyone after that.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted the interview while standing several rows below Jade, who said she would face Morgan next week…

B-Fab was shown walking through the backstage area. She spoke in Spanish for a moment and then spoke in English about how she hopes that Charlotte Flair didn’t make the mistake of sleeping on her. B-Fab spoke about starting her own legacy. B-Fab made her entrance for her match against Charlotte Flair… [C] Charlotte Flair made her entrance…

2. Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab. Flair lit up B-Fab with early chops. B-Fab performed a uranage slam and covered Flair for a one count. [C] Flair set up for her Figure 8 finisher, but B-Fab kicked her into the corner. Flair pie-faced B-Fab, who fired up and threw some bad punches at Flair. B-Fab suplexed Flair and then threw a kick at her in the corner.

B-Fab sent Flair up and over in the corner. Flair kicked B-Fab from the apron. Once Flair returned to the ring, B-Fab hit her with a big boot and covered her for a near fall. Flair came back with a superkick and then hit the Natural Selection. Flair applied the Figure 8 and got the submission win.

Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab in 9:05.

Flair didn’t release the Figure 8 until Tiffany Stratton’s music played and she ran to the ring. Stratton got the better of Flair until security ran out to separate the wrestlers. Flair broke free and dove on Stratton in the corner. Stratton pulled Flair to the floor and they were quickly pulled apart again.

[Hour Two] Stratton broke free and jumped off the steps before hitting Flair, who then jumped off the broadcast table before hitting Stratton. As security mobbed Flair, Stratton went up top and dove onto Flair and the guards…

A Drew McIntyre promo video aired. McIntyre recapped his issues with Damian Priest and all the time that Priest has gotten the better of him. McIntyre said he wants to put Priest down for good so that he can’t take anything from him ever again…

Tessitore hyped WWE Tag Team Title match… The Miz made his entrance for the MizTV segment… [C]

Powell’s POV: B-Fab is still a work in progress. WWE has gone overboard with pull apart brawls. Stratton and Flair had a pretty good one, but I felt numb while watching it because we’ve seen so many lately. I did get a kick out of the crowd chanting Tiffy Time. Meanwhile, the McIntyre promo video was effective in showing just how many times Priest has been a thorn in his side.