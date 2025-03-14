Beyond Wrestling “Bio Pro Bowl” results (3/9): Vetter’s review of Matt Taven vs. Julius Draeger, Pedro Dones vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale, Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Brett Mettro

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Beyond Wrestling “Bio Pro Bowl”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 9, 2025 in West Boylston, Massachusetts at at School Yahd

This show was just released on IWTV on Thursday. Bio Pro is their wrestling academy. That said, I know almost every name on this show, so it’s not filled with guys making their debut.

* The venue is a large factory building and it may even be a fieldhouse because it’s so huge; the crowd is spread out and there are maybe 200 here. West Boylston is located just north of Worcester on the western half of Massachusetts. Ref Scott Robinson and Joey T. provided commentary; they said they don’t know all the matches to come.

1. AZ and Jay Evans vs. Danny Cabral and Boston Dan. Wrestler/trainer Thomas Santell is the ref. This is considered a spotlight match and I don’t know these four; this match isn’t even listed on the IWTV lineup. AZ is really tall, perhaps 6’5.” Evans is flamboyant. Boston Dan is rotund. AZ and Evans kept Cabral on the mat. Boston Dan got a hot tag and hit some bodyslams, then a rollup for the pin. Adequate.

Danny Cabral and Boston Dan defeated AZ and Jay Evans at 4:03.

2. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Jay Tunis. I don’t know Jay but he must be related to Hammer Tunis. He wore a light-up pair of sunglasses and jacket to the ring, and he got booed. Tunis wore basic black pants and a singlet top (dressed exactly like what Mance Warner wears). They took turns playing to the crowd until Tunis attacked. Marbury hit his Eurostep neckbreaker at 2:30. Tunis grounded him with a chinlock, and he hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Marbury hit a frogsplash for the pin. Decent.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Jay Tunis at 6:02.

3. Channing Thomas vs. Rain Conway. Channing is a newly-turned babyface; the commentators agreed they are skeptical of his intentions. Conway is tall and thick and he’s probably had five or so matches in Wrestling Open now, and he’s a heel. Thomas hit a fireman carry and tied up Conway on the mat. Channing hit a bodyslam at 3:00 and an elbow drop. Conway worked the left arm and kept Channing grounded. Channing fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a running neckbreaker at 7:00, then a fisherman’s suplex. He applied a Texas Cloverleaf, sat down on Conway’s lower back, and Rain quickly tapped out. Decent; I’m still not feeling Channing as a babyface.

Channing Thomas defeated Rain Conway at 7:52.

4. Liviyah vs. Little Mean Kathleen. Liviyah is the blonde teen who has really impressed me; she has a height and overall size advantage on the tiny LMK. LMK hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 1:30, and she choked Liviyah. She missed a moonsault. Liviyah fired up and hit some forearm strikes, a flapjack, and a spear at 4:00. LMK flipped her off the ropes to the mat. LMK hit a fisherman’s suplex for the pin out of nowhere. Good for the time given.

Little Mean Kathleen defeated Liviyah at 4:37.

5. TJ Crawford and Love, Doug vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Like a week or so ago, Chacha wore the same handyman outfit as Gray, and they both carried wrenches to the ring. Doug and TJ shook hands with their opponents, but then attacked from behind. The heels immediately backed Chacha into their corner and worked him over. Jake worked over Doug’s left arm and “wrenched” it. The heels kept Jake grounded and in their corner. Chacha got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit a missile dropkick.

Chacha hit some Yes Kicks on each heel, going back and forth. TJ hit a sideslam on Chacha for a nearfall at 8:00. Jake hit a spear, allowing Gray to get a rollup for a nearfall. Doug pushed the babyfaces into each other. TJ immediately hit a “Silver Arrow” (Falcon Arrow)for the pin on Handyman. Decent match.

TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 9:44.

6. DJ Powers vs. Brando Lee. I’ve compared Powers to Johnny Morrison and Brando to Lee Moriarty or Caprice Coleman, and I’ve been impressed with both. DJ hit a dropkick, paused to celebrate, and was booed. Lee hit some deep armdrags and his own dropkick. This has been sharp and we just opened. Lee hit a backbody drop for a nearfall at 2:00. DJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Lee hit some Steamboat-style double-handed chops, an airplane spin, and a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00.

Lee missed a rolling cannonball. DJ hit a superkick and a German Suplex for a nearfall. DJ nailed a frogsplash going more than halfway across the ring for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups; DJ leaned back and grabbed the ropes for added leverage and scored the cheap pin. I liked that.

DJ Powers defeated Brando Lee at 7:02.

* Channing Thomas came out of the back and he threw DJ back into the ring so Lee could hit another move.

7. Bio Blitz. Ring announcer Lauren St. James ran down the rules, and it sounds like this is an eight-person Rumble. My guess is these will all be new faces to me. Argo Nelly was No. 1 and he’s a Black man with reddish dreadlocks. Brian Killgan was No. 2 and he looks like a Brodie Lee type. Promoter Drew Cordeiro joined commentary here. Dr. Nate Riddick was No. 3. Donnie Staxx was No. 4; I’ve seen him before a few times and he’s comparable to Dante Martin. Preston Pierce, dressed in all black, was No. 5; Cordeiro said this was his first match. John Steele was No. 6, in black and orange trunks. Killgan was tossed. A thicker guy named Alan Beto was No. 7; he is older — I would be shocked if he was under age 30. He has a hype-man that makes me think of Ash By Elegance’s Concierge.

Beto grabbed two guys by the throat and tossed them both. He had both Steele and Riddick in his arms and hit a fallaway slam. He tossed Riddick, then Steele. So, it was just Beto and Nelly left. Beto tossed Nelly. But we’ve only had seven guys, so who is last? It is Johnny Rivera; he’s wrestled several times at Wrestling Open. They traded forearm strikes; these are the bigger, thicker guys of the eight in this match. Rivera eventually tossed Beto to win. So yes, two guys I have seen before, and of the six new ones, Nelly was the clear standout.

Johnny Rivera won the eight-man Bio Blitz at 10:32.

8. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Brett Mettro. BRG wore his black, fur coat. Mettro wore his blue-and-black gear, which is far better than his ugly green singlet. They traded shoulder tackles and BRG immediately rolled to the floor to regroup. Mettro hit some hip tosses and an airplane spin. BRG hit some running back elbows. Mettro threw BRG off the top rope to the mat at 5:00 and a big backbody drop and a body slam, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. BRG hit a superkick and an Unprettier faceplant for the pin. Decent.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Brett Mettro at 7:06.

9. Pedro Dones vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. EBJ is clearly the most talented of this rookie class and has been given a nice push in Wrestling Open that reflects it. Cordeiro noted this will be a babyface matchup. Good reversals to open. Dones hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Pasquale hit a suplex and kipped up and hit a Stinger Splash and a spear for a nearfall. Dones hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, but Pasquale hooked both arms, rolled him over, and got the flash pin! Decent while it lasted.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Pedro Dones at 5:11.

10. “Sensual” Matt Taven vs. Julius Draeger. Draeger is the student who reminds me a lot of former NXT wrestler Simon Gotch, and he’s a heel. Taven came out to Wham’s “Careless Whispers” and he danced with a girl in the crowd, and he was being rather seductive in the ring. “We are going off the rails!” Cordeiro shouted in laughter. Draeger is always serious and he was annoyed at Taven’s shenanigans. Cordeiro talked about a huge turnout earlier in the day for Taven’s workout session with the trainees. An intense lockup and a feeling-out process, and Taven tied up the left arm. Taven hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Taven hit a dropkick and celebrated, and he swiveled his hips and was clearly having fun. Draeger hit a powerslam, then some hard chops. Taven seductively rubbed his chest. Draeger hit some punches and Taven was busted open on his forehead! Cordeiro wondered if this match could continue with that hardway blood loss. However, Taven immediately hit a hard punt kick to the chest and scored the pin. He stomped on Draeger one more time for good measure and I think that one was pretty stiff. That went from fun to pissed-off Taven in two heartbeats.

Matt Taven defeated Julius Draeger at 8:34.

* The crowd awkwardly sat and politely clapped as Taven composed himself. Lauren gave him a mic, and a towel to clean up. “I’m not a blood guy,” Taven said on the mic. Love, Doug and TJ Crawford hopped in the ring and hit Taven! It brought out a few students to make the save.

Final Thoughts: Yeah, that was awkward at the end. Taven got busted open by the kid and he lost his cool; I don’t think that was the planned finish at all. A fun show. Sure, the opening match and the Rumble had new guys, but the other rookies in the lineup already have a lot of ring time in Beyond Wrestling and Wrestling Open. And some veterans, from Dones and Crawford, were matched up with rookies up and down the lineup.

There is a lot to like about Beyond Wrestling and their school. And I love this building. I don’t know if they rent the whole thing out and have it available 24/7, but it is a big space. They should do more shows there.