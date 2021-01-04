01/04 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the WWE Championship, Goldberg returns on Legends Night, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the WWE Championship, Goldberg returns on Legends Night, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, and more (36:29)…

Click here to stream or download the January 4 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.