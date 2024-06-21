WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Mario Mancini, Matt Stryker, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show features a CM Punk appearance and Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available either late Saturday night or on Sunday. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Bloomington, Illinois at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday. No matches are listed on the venue website. The lineup will likely be similar to the one listed below for Sunday’s event.

-WWE is in Kalamazoo, Michigan at Wings Event Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mario Mancini is 58.

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) is 45. Not to be confused former Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-The late Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) was born on June 21, 1955. He died of abdominal issues at age 30 on September 2, 1985.