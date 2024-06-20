(Corrected) NXT TV rating: 25-man battle royal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 724,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 718,000 viewership total.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.22 rating. NXT ran opposite the fifth game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. AEW Dynamite numbers are expected to be released on Friday. One year earlier, the June 20, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 773,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating for Gold Rush night one.
Update: The ratings information we ran earlier today came from PWTorch.com and turned out to be incorrect. Wade Keller updated his numbers and noted that WWE actually reached out to him with the correct information.
Those numbers are wrong. According to programming insider.com NXT did 724k and .26. Tony Khan and his bots spreading false information again. Lol
Wrestlenomics is reporting 724k viewers with .26 in the demo. Their site is pretty accurate & I can’t believe the ratings took that big of a dive to 586k.
Yep, the Tony Bots are completely out of control at this point. 724k and the shamelessly pro AEW mention of the NHL looks even worse now.
The funniest part of it all is the bullshit about Cody being used to bump ratings last week and his week was the lowest of the last 3 in viewership.
The numbers I ran came from the Torch, as I noted, which has had accurate ratings information for many years. I’m not sure what happened, but they ran updated and corrected information, which I didn’t get until now because I was out this evening.
Please enlighten me how noting that the NHL competition isn’t as significant as NBA competition is “shamelessly pro AEW” when it’s simply a fact, which I’ve mentioned many times over the years and long before AEW even existed. It was a down year for the NBA and the last game still topped 12 million viewers while the last NHL game delivered 8.5 million.
I know you live in this fantasy world where I’m anti WWE and pro AEW. Please get together with Angry Mike, who routinely accuses me of being anti AEW and pro WWE. As always, the most polarized fans are the ones most likely to accuse media members of being polarized.
Perhaps you can also explain why I just raved about Monday’s Raw and even gave it an A- grade in my audio review while you came in this very comment section and gave the show an F. Does that make you biased against WWE?
I’m also waiting for you to explain how the NBA Finals were not a ratings factor this year when they took big bites out of last week’s Dynamite AND Smackdown. Raw held up well and that’s great, but perhaps you can explain the sudden drop for Smackdown that coincided with the show airing opposite the NBA Finals.
There are multiple mistakes in that PWTorch article including wrong advertised matches (they are for next week) and wrong core demo from last year.
At least they corrected the wrong rating from this week. But the rest is still written like it was from a malfunctioning AI.