(Corrected) NXT TV rating: 25-man battle royal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 724,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 718,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.22 rating. NXT ran opposite the fifth game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. AEW Dynamite numbers are expected to be released on Friday. One year earlier, the June 20, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 773,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating for Gold Rush night one.

Update: The ratings information we ran earlier today came from PWTorch.com and turned out to be incorrect. Wade Keller updated his numbers and noted that WWE actually reached out to him with the correct information.