Dark Side of the Ring’s Brawl For All trailer

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for the next installment of “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s episode focuses on WWE’s Brawl For All. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. Check out my interview with the show’s producers on last week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

