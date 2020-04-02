ROH announces HonorClub upgrades, pay-per-views included with monthly price

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced changes to its HonorClub streaming service. The most notable improvement is that pay-per-view events will be included with a $9.99 subscription. The previous model required a long term commitment to have the pay-per-view events included. Read the full announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The other changes included ROH adding to its archives, and improving its match menus. While there’s no telling when there will be another pay-per-view event, I like the idea of including the pay-per-views with the monthly price, as it makes the monthly service more attractive and the payment will be easier for some fans to swallow.



