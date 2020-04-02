Chris Jericho suspects Vince McMahon regrets losing him, does not expect WWE to mention him now that he works for AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho was spotlighted in a Tampa Bay Times feature and said he doubts WWE will mention him now that he works for AEW. “They’ll probably never mention me again,” Jericho said. “I don’t blame them. Why would they promote me in any way, shape or form, when I’m the head of this opposing army, in their opinion, that’s stealing money out of their pockets?”

Jericho also assumed that Vince McMahon regrets losing him to AEW. “I earned Vince’s trust,” Jericho said. “And it takes a long time to get his real trust. Moneymaking trust. … He’s never told me this, but indirectly, I think he regrets losing me, because I was one of his generals. I’m not always right, but f— if I’m not close 80 percent of the time.” Read the full feature at TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s an interesting feature with Jericho noting that he does not have an ownership stake in the company. “Believe me, I asked,” Jericho quipped. It’s also noted that his “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” sparkling wine sold over 25,000 bottles and only needed to sell 10,000 bottles to break even. Jericho also talks about his Judas finisher, and why it won’t bother him if he never goes into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jim Ross is also quoted in the piece and is highly complimentary regarding Jericho.



