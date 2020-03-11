NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s WWE Performance Center edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship.

-Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Titles.

Johnny Gargano also teased that he will begin showing Tommaso Ciampa how to do things "the Johnny Gargano way." The show will be held at the WWE Performance Center tonight for one week only due to Full Sail University being unavailable.



