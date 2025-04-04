ROH on HonorClub results (4/3): Robinson’s review of Lee Moriarty vs. AR Fox for the ROH Pure Title, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a Proving Ground match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 110)

Taped March 29, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Streamed April 3, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches. Apparently, AR Fox knows how to wrestle the Pure Rules style, because he’s getting a Pure Title shot…

1. ROH Tag Team Champions “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance) in a Proving Ground match. Frat House used some beer pong balls to distract SoT and jump them before the bell, but SoT got the better of them, dumped them to ringside, teased a dive and then went Tranquilo. SoT hit double hip tosses as the match got reset to normal.

Later, Dustin got pulled off the apron by Vance and Frat House went back to work on Sammy. Karter hit a big knee and Garrison hit a big boot and then got a two count on Sammy for it. Sammy flipped out of a suplex and fought off Frat House and got the hot tag. Dustin hit his dropdown uppercut, his powerslam on both of them and got a broken up two count on Karter for it. Sammy hit a cutter on Karter. Sammy hit a springboard moonsault on Frat House on the floor and then a springboard cutter on Garrison. Dustin set Karter up for Shattered Dreams and hit it while the ref was arguing with Vance and Jameson who were on the apron.

Dark Order’s music hit. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds came out onto the stage. In the ring, Dustin hit Curtain Call and then Sammy hit a Swan dive off the top onto Garrison to get the pinfall…

ROH Tag Team Champions “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter in a Proving Ground match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a pretty good formula TV tag match. I’ve always liked and seen something in Karter and Garrison though. Why the Dark Order needed to come out onto the stage and just jaw at Frat House instead of helping was confusing at best.

A recap of Collision from last week aired of Mercedes Mone getting into it with Athena, who got the best of her…

2. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Deonn Rusman and Cal Bloom. No entrance for Rusman and Bloom, who worked as Von Wagner in NXT. Russman tagged in and worked over Kaun in the corner with boots. Bloom tagged in and whipped Russman into the corner and then splashed Kaun himself. Russman hit a spinebuster and then Bloom hit a diving headbutt for a two count. Boom hit a vertical suplex and then tried another one only to get reversed for a double down. Linoa tagged in and blasted Russman with a shoulder block and then strikes in the corner. Linoa hit a back body drop to the cheers of the crowd. Linoa hit 10 clotheslines in the corner on Russman, avoided a charging Bloom and then hit Russman with a Pounce for the pinfall. Linao sat cross legged on Russman for the cover.

“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun defeated Cal Bloom and Deonn Russman by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Not quite a squash, but that was because Cal Bloom is a beast of a man. The announcers compared him to Sid Vicious or Dan Spivey from back in the day. While he has a good look and big physique, it sure looked like he was blown up after just a little bit of this match. The chemistry between Kaun and Linoa is changing, and it seems like Kaun is going to be more subservient and they’re going to let Linoa shine. This is a really good call. Toa is the star.

A recap aired from last week of the Frat House getting involved in a tag match with the Premier Athletes match and got them a rare win…

3. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Sterling did some fun heel mic work on the way to the ring talking about dead beat dads and hating kids. “Athletes Suck” chanted the crowd at them. Late in the match, Floyd hit body slams on the Athletes and then slammed Nese onto Daivari. Floyd hit a Snow Plow for a broken up two count. The Outrunners set up for Total Recall but Serling got on the apron for the distraction. Nese hit a superkick and Daivari hit a splash off the top and Floyd kicked out at two.

The Outrunners both hit back elbows on both Athletes. The Outrunners hit their 80’s elbow drop. Nese blocked a Total Recall attempt and dove onto Magnum at ringside. Floyd tried a sunset flip but Daivari sat down on it and got a two count. Sterling got in the ring and hit Floyd and it only angered him. Floyd wound up and punched Sterling out of the ring. The Outrunners hit Total Recall for the pinfall on Daivari.

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That might have been the most Sterling interference in one match ever, and none of it really paid off. Outrunners get a win against the jobbers to the “stars”

The first commercial for ROH Supercard of Honor on May 2 finally aired…

4. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Late in the match, Uno hit a DDT and Flatliner combo on Infantry. Reynolds held Uno back from a whip. Uno hit Dean with a wheelbarrow German suplex. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter walked onto the stage as Dark Order was hitting a Gory Special Codebreaker combo on Bravo. Frat House got on the apron and the ref and Reynolds chased them down. Bravo hit Uno with a low blow and Dean threw Reynolds off the apron. Infantry hit Two to the Head (a double stomp) for the pinfall.

The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo defeated “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Frat House seem like they mean more than The Infantry and I’d argue that’s absolutely the wrong call.

There was a commercial for AEW All In, narrated by all kinds of AEW wrestlers, including Adam Copeland, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page. Nice commercial…

5. Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) vs. AR Fox in an ROH Pure Rules Championship match. Moriarty came out with a puffy coat that looked like a trash bag, a terrible jacket. The announcers ran through the rules of the match as the wrestlers did a feeling out process with some arm work. Moriarty locked in an arm bar and Fox grabbed the ropes and used his first rope break.

The men traded shoulder blocks and then Moriarty blasted Fox with a big boot. Fox hit a rebound cutter out of a tip up in the corner. Fox hit a Russian leg sweep off the ropes. Fox went around the world, rolled through and grabbed a crossface but Moriarty was right by the ropes and used them to get out.

AR Fox hit a big punch to the face and got called for using his one closed fist strike.

Moriarty reversed an Irish whip attempt with a stomp to the arm. Moriarty hit some strikes in the corner, including a knee lift. Moriarty hit a hammerlock body slam. Moriarty locked in a double wrist lock and rolled it back in hammerlock fashion. Fox slid to the ropes and used his second rope break.

Moriarty ran the shoulder of Fox into the corner. Fox hit a back elbow and swept the leg of Moriarty on the apron. Fox flipped over the top rope and stomped on Moriarty on the apron. Fox dove onto Moriarty at ringside. In the ring, Fox hit a swan dive and got a two count for it. Moriarty hit a front straight jacket slam and locked in the Border City Stretch, but Fox wriggled to the ropes and got his toes on it for his third rope break.

Fox came back with a twisting brainbuster. Fox tried a destroyer with Moriarty sitting on the ropes, but it didn’t go well, thankfully Fox just landed on his back and Moriarty was protected. This did lead to a nearfall and Moriarty used his second rope break to get out of the pin.

Fox went to the top, but took too much time and rolled through a missed 450 attempt, and Moriarty rolled him up for a two count. After some reversals Fox hit a cutter. “This is Awesome” chanted the crowd as Moriarty stuffed a Spanish fly attempt. Moriarty locked in an arm and neck choke, with body scissors, in the ropes for the tap out win.

Lee Moriarty defeated AR Fox by submission to retain the ROH Pure Championship.

After the match, we got a code of honor in the middle of the ring as the show closed.