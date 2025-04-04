AEW Dynamite rating for the Dynasty go-home week show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 594,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 663,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 650,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the April 3, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.