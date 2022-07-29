7/29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the SummerSlam go-home show with Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Aliyah vs. Shotzi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,197)

Live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Aired July 29, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee opened the show and hyped the “good old fashioned Donnybrook” match…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance without the stupid sword. Sheamus ran out and attacked McIntyre and ended up running him into the ring post. Sheamus threw McIntyre inside the ring and joined him. The referee rewarded Sheamus’s attack by immediately calling for the bell to start the match…

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Donnybrook match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus grabbed a shillelagh and swung it at McIntyre, who ducked and suplexed him. McIntyre picked up the weapon, but Sheamus kicked him and knocked it out of his hand.

The match spilled to ringside where barrels, a small bar, and other objects were set up. There were also flags on the ringside barricade and small flags on one of the ring posts. Sheamus grabbed another shillelagh and ended up delivering his clubs to McIntyre’s chest with it.

Sheamus tried to suplex McIntyre through a table that was leaning against the barricade. McIntyre reversed it and suplexed Sheamus onto the floor. McIntyre ran Sheamus into barrels that were set up in the entryway. Sheamus knocked over one of the barrels and was down heading into a commercial break. [C]

Sheamus set up for White Noise, but McIntyre countered into a Future Shock DDT onto a pile of chairs that had been placed inside the ring. Ridge Holland showed up and hit McIntyre over the back with a shillelagh. Sheamus dropped McIntyre with a knee to the head and covered him for a close near fall. McIntyre ended up running Holland into the ring post and then suplexed him through the table leaning against the ringside barricade. [C]

McIntyre set up for a superplex, but Sheamus cut him off, crotched him, and put him in a tree of woe. McIntyre sat up and tossed Sheamus back inside the ring. McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick that Sheamus avoided. Sheamus put McIntyre down with an Alabama Slam for a two count. At ringside, Shemaus tried to run McIntyre into the small bar, but McIntyre reversed it.

Butch appeared on top of the Irish Whiskey barrels and dove onto McIntyre. Sheamus broke a bar stool over the back of McIntyre. Back inside the ring, Sheamus hit White Noise from the second rope for another near fall. Butch passed a giant shillelagh to Sheamus. McIntyre ducked it and put Sheamus down with a Glasgow Kiss. Butch ran in and then McIntyre hit him with the Shillelagh.

McIntyre put Butch down with a Claymore Kick. Sheamus immediately blasted McIntyre with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus covered McIntyre for a close near fall and then acted stunned by McIntyre kicking out of his finisher. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Sheamus went for another Brogue Kick, but McIntyre caught him and powerbombed him through a table inside the ring.

McIntyre looked conflicted as he watched Sheamus crawl over to a shillelagh and pick it up. McIntyre blasted Sheamus with a Claymore Kick and then pinned him.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in 25:30 in a Donnybrook match to earn a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.

After the match, Kayla Braxton entered the ring and interviewed McIntyre. He told Sheamus that it didn’t have to be this way. He said somebody has to take the title off the part-time champion. Theory showed up and slammed the Money in the Bank briefcase over McIntyre’s head and then beat him with it…

Powell’s POV: Change has arrived. When is the last time that Smackdown opened with a 25-minute match? The question remains whether there’s a storyline reason the creative forces opted to determine the No. 1 contender before the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam. For instance, will McIntyre stop Theory from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam following that attack and because his character wants to face the Reigns vs. Lesnar winner? On a side note, I want to be excited about McIntyre not bringing the stupid sword to the ring, but he may have left it behind this week because of the pre-match Sheamus attack. Unfortunately, Cole mentioned the sword during the match, so we may not have seen the last of it.

The broadcast team set up footage of last week’s angle involving McAfee and Happy Corbin. As they were talking, Corbin showed up holding up a sign with an old photo of McAfee that had “Loser” written on it. Corbin showed off his ticket and took a seat behind the broadcast table… [C]

Corbin continued to taunt McAfee coming out of the break. Cole told McAfee to ignore Corbin, then recapped the angle from Raw that saw Seth Rollins take out Riddle to explain their SummerSlam match being postponed. McAfee continued to get annoyed by Corbin, who tossed popcorn at him. Cole and McAfee ran through some of the SummerSlam lineup.

McAfee stood up and jawed with Corbin, who tossed his popcorn at him. Adam Pearce, Shawn Daivari, and Jamie Noble came out and tried to talk McAfee down. Corbin hopped the barricade and kicked McAfee in the balls… [C]

Theory was interviewed backstage by Braxton. Theory said he attacked McIntyre because he’s tired of everyone teaching him like a punching bag. He said he can’t help it that Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Madcap Moss are all jealous of him. He said that won’t stop him from cashing in his MITB contract. Theory said he will walk into Cardiff, Wales and make McIntyre his punching bag. Theory walked away and Paul Heyman was waiting for him. Heyman started to speak to Theory, but there was no microphone…

Cole and McAfee were shown at ringside. McAfee was holding his balls…

2. Aliyah vs. Shotzi. Cole said Lacey Evans was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled match against Aliyah. Cole said Shotzi despises everything Aliyah is about and lobbied Adam Pearce to get a spot in this match. Aliyah performed a meteora onto Shotzi at ringside. When they stood up, Shotzi shoved Aliya into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Shotzi hit her Never Wake Up finisher and scored the pin…

Shotzi defeated Aliyah in 3:20.

Powell’s POV: I like the way Cole tried to give the match purpose by talking abut how much Shotzi dislikes the Aliyah character. I’m beginning to think that we may never actually see Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans at the rate thing are going.

Highlights aired of Raquel Rodriguez beating Sonya Deville, followed by Deville cutting a post match promo in a segment that did not air on the show. Ronda Rouey ran out and put Deville down with a Piper’s Pit and then put her in an armbar…

Backstage, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey were taking part in a photo shoot when Natalya showed up and mouthed off. Deville also appeared and talked smack. Rousey walked away.

In the ring, Shotzi was laughing over the mic when Rousey’s entrance music silenced her. Rousey walked to the ring and told Shotzi to give her the mic and leave. “Oh, hey, Ronda,” Shotzi said. Rousey put her down and then said, “Hey, Shotzi.” Rousey told a fan to shut up and said the fan’s mom failed the person. Rousey called for Liv Morgan to come out and show why they are fighting for the title at SummerSlam and not the others… [C]

Nashville imagery was shown while Cole hyped SummerSlam. He also announced that Paul Heyman would deliver a special address later in the show…

[Hour Two] Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan made their entrance. Cole said the tag match was booked by Adam Peace. Sonya Deville and Natalya made their entrances…

3. Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya. Rousey and Morgan worked together to start. Natalya suplexed Morgan at ringside. [C] Morgan was isolated until she put Natalya down with a Codebreaker. Morgan could have made the tag, but she opted to cover Natalya for a two count instead.

Deville tagged in and worked over Morgan, who eventually put her down with a step-up enzuigiri. Morgan crawled to the corner and once again opted against tagging out. Morgan went for her Oblivion finisher on Deville and didn’t get it. Natalya checked in and put Morgan down with a discus clothesline. Morgan avoided a charging Natalya and went to her corner.

Rousey reached in and tagged herself into the match. Rousey put Deville down with Piper’s Pit. She looked to the crowd while setting up for her finisher. Natalya hit Rousey from behind. Morgan hit Oblivion on Natalya. Rousey then forced Deville to submit to her armbar finisher.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey beat Sonya Deville and Natalya in 11:30.

After the match, Rousey and Morgan went face to face with Rousey making her mean face and Morgan smiling…

The Street Profits made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: Yes, Cole called it a Codebreaker for those keeping track of changes. They told more of a story than usual in that match and Cole did a good job of relaying into the television audience. The idea was that Morgan wanted to prove that she could get the job done without Rousey, but she actually looked like a dope for staying in the ring longer than she needed to and nearly costing her team the match. More importantly, it’s the eve of her title defense against Rousey, so when you think about it, her character put her pride ahead of keeping herself fresh for her title defense.