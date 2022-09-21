What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the taped edition headlined by Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for a shot at the NXT Championship

September 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 688,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership was down from last week’s 728,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The show finished seventh in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.15 rating. The September 21, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 746,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating for the second edition of NXT 2.0.

