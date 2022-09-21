Tony Khan clarifies the rules for MJF cashing in the AEW Casino Ladder Match chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive Tony Khan appeared on Barstool Wrasslin’ and was asked by host Brandon Walker how MJF can cash the AEW Casino Ladder Match chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship. “Any time, any sanctioned event, we could certainly make it happen,” Khan said. “And in this day and age… it’s certainly… with live television, pay-per-view events, all these opportunities, it’s exciting to have a contender out there looming, and to have this big championship match tonight on Dynamite, certainly it’s that much more interesting to have two of the best wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley one-on-one for the World championship, and to have a great wrestler like MJF looming in the background as a top contender with a right to challenge for the title at any time, it’s a very interesting championship picture right now in AEW.” Watch the full video below or via YouTube.com

Powell’s POV: Khan also stated that MJF will be at the show tonight, so my guard is up for him cashing in the chip and leaving the show as the new AEW World Champion. Khan also specified that the winner of the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal that will air on Frida’s Rampage will get a title shot at a set time and place. Join me for my live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs on TBS tonight at 7CT/8ET.