AEW’s Anthony Bowens on being an openly gay athlete, hopes to be an inspiration for anyone who has a dream

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed tag team spoke with the New York Daily News about being an openly gay athlete. “I’m privileged in the sense that sometimes people might look at me and not have any idea, while others … may get a lot more hate than I do,” Bowens said. “And I understand that, but I went through a lot. And I understand how that feels to be judged, to have hate thrown at you. I know that there’s a lot of other athletes out there and just people in general who are going through the same thing that I am, so if I can kind of be a beacon of hope that you can beat all that nonsense and ignore the hate and that it all gets better, I would love to be a shining light for that.”

Bowens added that he hopes to be an inspiration for anyone who has a dream. “I’m a skinny kid from Nutley, New Jersey, who if you saw me in high school, you really wouldn’t think that I would grow up to be a global international, larger-than-life superstar,” he said. “It’s insane. So I’m kind of representing anybody that has a dream that maybe people told them ‘no, that’s impossible,’ because of who they are. No matter who you are, if you have the work ethic, if you have the passion, if you have the drive, if you’re relentless, this can get done.” Read the full piece at NYDailyNews.com.

Powell's POV: It's a homecoming of sorts for The Acclaimed with Bowens being from nearby New Jersey and tag team partner Max Caster hailing from Rockville Centre, New York. The duo should compete with the best crowd reactions of the night when they challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Queens, New York.