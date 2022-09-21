9/21 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Title, Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb for the Interim AEW Women’s Title, Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” (Episode 156)

Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aired live September 21, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired (still without any sign of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks)… Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni…

Bobby Cruise handled the ring introductions for the ROH Championship match. Chris Jericho made his entrance to “Judas” and then Claudio Castagnoli made his entrance by himself…

1. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship. Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was shown in the crowd. Riccaboni noted that Aubrey Edwards was the first female referee to work an ROH Championship match. Castagnoli and Jericho adhered to the Code of Honor. Jericho slapped Castagnoli, who fired right back with an uppercut.

Early in the match, both men went to ringside. Jericho hid behind Silkin and then shoved him toward Castagnoli. Jericho threw a cheap shot at Castagnoli and then shoved Silkin. A short time later, Castagnoli and Jericho fought on the apron. Jericho got the better of it and suplexed Castagnoli to the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Castagnoli set up for an avalanche Ricola Bomb, but Jericho countered into a huracanrana from the ropes instead. Castanoli came right back with a popup uppercut for a two count. Castagnoli threw several elbows to the side of Jericho’s head. Jericho avoided The Swing, but Castagnoli hit him with a standing double stomp and covered him for another two count.

Castagnoli put Jericho in the Sharpshooter. Jericho reached the ropes. Castagnoli put him down with a Ricola Bomb for a near fall. Castagnoli went for a springboard move, but Jericho caught him with a Codebreaker and covered him for a near fall.

Castagnoli rallied and performed The Swing while the crowd counted the revolutions. Castanoli followed up with catapulting Jericho into the corner and then hitting him with an awkward lariat clothesline that resulted in a two count.

Jericho crawled to his corner and grabbed his baseball bat. Jericho swung the bat at Castagnoli, who blocked it. The referee cleared the bat from the ring. Castagnoli went for the Neutralizer, but Jericho backdropped him. Castagnoli landed on his feet and stumbled toward the referee. Jericho hit Castagnoli with a low blow while the referee was distracted and then followed up with the Judas Effect before pinning Castagnoli.

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli in 14:25 to win the ROH Championship.

After the match, the other Jericho Appreciation Society Members ran out. Most celebrated with Jericho while Daniel Garcia stood behind them. Jericho turned to Garcia, who held his hand up and took a high five from Jericho…

Powell’s POV: This is why no woman was allowed to ref an ROH Championship match before tonight!!! Yes, I’m kidding, so spare me the hate mail. The match got clunky late and I wonder if some of it was actually due to both men being dizzy from The Swing. But that’s not an excuse for the spot where Castagnoli landed on his feet and then had to run toward the referee in the corner. Despite the flaws, the live crowd ate it up and Riccaboni delivered a nice post match speech expressing his frustration over the way Jericho won the ROH Title. Meanwhile, the venue looks really good on television, and AEW’s production crew has done a solid job of showing off the size of the crowd thus far. They are also using a different stage with a ramp that ends at the ring (though I can’t remember if it’s the same set they used last year).

The broadcast team hyped the upcoming matches and said the AEW World Championship match would be the main event. A brief video package aired on the match with brief comments from Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. Danielson said he’s lost to four people in AEW and his loss to Moxley is the only one he has not avenged…

Powell’s POV: I remain disappointed that we haven’t heard Danielson talk about the title on Dynamite. Moxley cut that great promo about what the title means to him. I’m invested in Moxley’s story, but they just haven’t told one with Danielson

Justin Roberts took over as the ring announcer. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee made their entrance along with guest Fabulous. The Acclaimed made their entrance with Billy Gunn. Max Caster rapped on his way to the ring…

2. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Lee used his strength advantage to get the better of Bowens to start. They cut to an early PIP break. [C]