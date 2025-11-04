WWE Raw preview: John Cena appears, two title matches, The Last Time Is Now tournament begins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena’s final appearance as a wrestler in his hometown

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Rusev vs. Damian Priest in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the 16-man tournament will face Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. The next four entrants will be announced on Friday’s Smackdown.

