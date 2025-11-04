WWE Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event combo tickets for Montreal shows

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to promote combo tickets for WWE Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre on January 23-24.

November 4, 2025 – WWE®, in conjunction with Tourisme Montréal, today announced that it will take over the Bell Centre in Montreal across back-to-back nights in January 2026, with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, January 23, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24.

Two-day combo ticket packages for Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, November 7, at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.ca . Fans can purchase two-day combo tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.ca and using the code WWETIX starting tomorrow/Wednesday, November 5, at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, November 6, 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

