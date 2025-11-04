NXT TV, last week’s NXT poll results and grade, Ryan Nemeth, Larry Cameron

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice, and Izzi Dame vs. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post-show poll from 37 percent of our voters. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote each. John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Nemeth is 41.

-The late Larry Cameron was born on November 4, 1952. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on December 13, 1993.