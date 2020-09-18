AEW Dynamite and NXT poll results

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

-Wednesday’s NXT television show scored an A grade from 48 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Dynamite a rare A grade for being a consistently strong show from start to finish. NXT was just a notch behind with an A- grade. It was a very good night for both shows. NXT had my favorite match of the night with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match. The Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz parking lot fight was really fun and earned honorable mention. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



