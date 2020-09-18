NXT UK TV preview: Title match, NXT UK Champion in action, NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament drawing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Saxon Huxley in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s show will also feature Pete Dunne hosting a drawing for the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament, which will feature eight wrestlers in matches using the rounds format. NXT UK premieres Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Haydn Gleed’s NXT UK reviews are typically available on Thursdays along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.



