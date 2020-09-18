ROH Notes: Pure Title tournament notes, ROHStrong podcast guest, the Very Best of Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, ROH Week By Week note

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Last weekend’s Pure Title tournament matches featuring Wheeler Yuta vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle are available on HonorClub without commercial interruptions. Eck notes that full matches from each week’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling will be available on HonorClub every Wednesday going forward.

-The Very Best of Death Before Dishonor airs on HonorClub and pay-per-view a week from today.

-Jonathan Gresham will be Eck’s guest on the ROHStrong Podcast on Monday.

-The ROH Week By Week online show will premiere Tuesdays at noonCT/1ET on the ROH YouTube page.

-The All-Time Draft of Honor winner reveal show premieres Saturday at 6CT/7ET on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes the latest Fresh 50 Friday matches on HonorClub, Mike Bennett and Maria appearing on the podcast of ROH wrestlers, the lineup for the Very Best of Death Before Dishonor, notes on what Gresham and Eck will discuss on the ROHStrong podcast, and more. Eck’s blog also included a quote from me regarding last week’s ROH Wrestling television show. For the record, ROH did not solicit any quotes regarding the show or the Pure Title tournament. The quote is my assessment of last week’s show and was taken directly from my weekly review of the ROH Wrestling television show, which Eck was kind enough to link to.



