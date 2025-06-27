What's happening...

“WWE Late Night” with Tony Hinchcliffe added to SummerSlam weekend

June 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce that “WWE Late Night” with Tony Hinchcliffe has been added to SummerSlam weekend.

June 27, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Late Night Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe will take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2 at 11pm ET, as a part of SummerSlam weekend.

Hinchcliffe, the internationally renowned comedian, one of the top roasters in the world and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, will bring together soon-to-be-announced top comics, entertainers and WWE Superstars for an unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises.

An exclusive presale opportunity for the closed-doors, non-televised event will begin Monday, June 30 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59 pm ET/8:59pm PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public ticket on-sale on Tuesday, July 1 at 10am ET.

This past April, Hinchcliffe hosted The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater in front of a sold-out crowd at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as a part of WrestleMania® 41 week. The roast featured WWE Superstars such as The Miz and Sami Zayn, as well as legendary WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, among others.

Powell’s POV: Footage from the WrestleMania version of the show leaked online and was scrutinized in some circles. For whatever it’s worth, I’m a believer in the idea that nothing should be off limits in roast comedy.

