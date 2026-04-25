WWE Smackdown preview: Debuting wrestler and one match advertised for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

-Ricky Saints debuts

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).