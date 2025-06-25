WWE Speed – Alba Fyre vs. B-Fab

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with B-Fab vs. Alba Fyre in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Fyre won the match to advance in the tournament and will face the winner of the Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons match that will stream on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.