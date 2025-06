CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Unreal docuseries will premiere on Tuesday, July 29, on Netflix. There will be five 50-minute episodes of the show that will include behind-the-scenes footage from the writer’s room and outside the ring.

Powell’s POV: SummerSlam week just got more interesting. I am a fan of the Omaha Productions’ NFL docuseries, so I’m anxious to see how this show turned out.