6/6 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the HIAC fallout edition with a Cody Rhodes promo, Judgment Day adding a new member, Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, Miz TV with The Miz and Maryse

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,515)

Live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

Aired June 6, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the Hell in a Cell event, focusing on the Cody Rhodes injury news and his win over Seth Rollins in the HIAC match main event…

Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary and hyped the previously advertised segments. A countdown clock started for Judgment Day adding a new member at the top of the third hour. They also announced Unified WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a championship contenders match…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit without the jacket. He noticeably held his right arm at his side and slapped some fan hands with his left hand. He was all smiles as he walked gingerly to the ring. There was a loud Cody chant once he was in the ring followed by a strong ovation.

Cody welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw. A “thank you, Cody” chant broke out. Cody said it filled up his heart and he can’t say that he doesn’t love it, but he said he feels it is a privilege to do what he does.

Cody said it was demoralizing to tear his pectoral tendon from the bone, but he doesn’t want to be melancholy. He got emotional as he mentioned his daughter. He said that once she’s old enough, he wants her to watch his match to see that he stood and fought at a time that could have been the lowest point in his career. Another “Cody” chant broke out.

Cody said he fought against Seth Rollins and called him one of the very best in the history of the game. Cody said the trilogy is finished and he’s officially finished with Rollins. Cody responded to a fan by saying that he doesn’t like Rollins either.

Cody said he wanted to talk about what was above him. The camera showed the two Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Cody said he was banged up at the moment, but spoke about the possibility of somehow grabbing the briefcase and cashing in to to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins made his entrance dressed in a wild black and white suit. “I still do not like you,” Rollins started. “But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect.” Rollins said some are calling it the gutsiest performance in the history of the history and it’s the truth. Rollins said Cody is the toughest person he has ever been in the ring with.

“And I know I’m the last person you need to hear this from, but Dusty is very, very proud of his baby boy right now,” Rollins said. Cody bit his lip and another Cody chant broke out. Rollins recalled Cody showing him respect after WrestleMania by shaking his hand and said he came out to return the favor.

Cody and Rollins shook hands. Rollins left the ring and then Cody’s music played. Cody applauded Rollins, then turned and played to the fans and then left the ring. Graves said Cody is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday. Cody walked toward the back and used his right arm while shaking hands with a young fan.

Cody made it to the stage and then turned and played to the crowd again. Rollins ran out and hit Cody from behind with a sledgehammer. Rollins ripped Cody’s shirt off to expose his injury. Several referees tried to talk Seth down, but he he stomped Cody’s bad pec muscle. A group of agents ran out. Rollins drove the sledgehammer onto Cody’s injured bicep. The crowd chanted “you suck” as they cut to commercial… [C]

Powell’s POV: I hoped to see a new Rollins tonight and was hopeful when he didn’t do his usual cackling during the in-ring verbal exchange with Cody. I suppose he could take a darker turn after this angle. His next promo will be telling. Putting that aside, the crowd gave Cody a deserving hero’s welcome following his performance at HIAC. He’s obviously going to miss some time, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not a bigger star than ever once he returns.

Cody was still lying on the stage area coming out of the break. Cody struggled and was able to get to his feet and then considered taking a seat on a stretcher that was brought out for him. However, Cody opted against using the stretcher and made his way to the back…

Powell’s POV: The crowd didn’t respond as enthusiastically as I thought they would when Cody chose to walk to the back on his own. Even so, I really liked that part of the angle.

Dana Brooke was in the ring coming out of the break and could be seen cheering for Cody. Becky Lynch was stone-faced while making her entrance. A video package that recapped Bianca Belair retaining the Raw Women’s Championship over Lynch and Asuka at HIAC…

1. Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke. Lynch kicked and punched Brooke to start and barked at her. WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa ran out and was chased by R-Truth, Tamina, and T-Bar. Tozawa entered the ring and was rolled up and pinned by Brooke, who became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Lynch took the mic and said nobody was winning titles in her matches other than her. Lynch told Brooke she would defend the title against her and threatened to smash in the faces of the others at ringside if they interfered. [C]

Becky Lynch fought Dana Brooke to an apparent no-contest.

Powell’s POV: Please let Lynch win this worthless title belt and destroy it once and for all.

2. Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Lynch went back on the offensive, but Asuka’s entrance distracted her. Brooke rolled up a distracted Lynch for a two count. Yes, Brooke performed her handspring elbow. She eventually went for a Swanton that Lynch avoided. Lynch put Brooke down with a boot to the face. Asuka distracted Lynch again. Brooke pinned Lynch while Asuka held Lynch’s foot down…

Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch in 2:10 to retain the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Powell’s POV: That stupid title just won’t die. On a positive note, it will be fun to see Cena return for the first time since the Summer of Cena 2021.

A video package aired to promote John Cena for the June 27 edition of Raw in Laredo, Texas…

The Miz and Maryse made their entrance. Maryse wore a black dress and Miz wore a tux for what was billed as “the season premiere edition” of Miz TV (due to Miz & Maryse’s season premiere after Raw). A graphic listed Riddle as the Miz TV guest… [C]

After telling Maryse that he loves her, Miz spoke about the Money in the Bank and said he could win it and then successfully cash in for a record third time. Miz and Maryse promoted the double episode season premiere of their reality sho. Maryse insulted the Green Bay crowd (I knew there was a reason I liked her so much).

Riddle made his entrance and animated kangaroos stampeded when he kicked off his flip flops. Riddle spoke a few works of French to Maryse. When she spoke in French back to him, he responded by saying Gesundheit.

Riddle spoke about Randy Orton. Miz told him that Orton’s career is over. Miz tried to wrap things up by saying he and Maryse had a premiere party to attend. Riddle told him to shut up. He said he was sick of facing Roman Reigns’ minions. Riddle said that since Reigns took out Orton, he’s going to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from him.

Riddle said there’s a reason why John Cena plays Peacemaker while Miz plays homemaker while his wife drags him around “by your tiny balls.” The crowd popped big. Maryse told Riddle that her husband has average balls. Per Miz’s encouragement, she kept increasing the size of his balls.

Riddle told Miz to prove it, which led to a brief prove it chant. Miz asked what the hell was wrong with the fans. Miz teased fighting Riddle and then said the answer is no. Ciampa entered the ring and hit Riddle from behind. Miz looked surprised. Ciampa left the ring while the broadcast team questioned why he targeted Riddle. “On second thought, let’s have that match right here, right now,” Miz said… [C]

Powell’s POV: A fun segment. The crowd loved Riddle’s line about Miz’s balls, and Maryse’s rebuttal was really funny. The broadcast team questioning Ciampa’s motives makes him a candidate to be revealed as the new Judgment Day member. Of course, that could be the idea in that he’s a red herring.

3. Riddle vs. The Miz (w/Maryse). The match was joined in progress. Miz, who worked the match in his tuxedo shirt and pants, was in offensive control. Riddle came back quickly and performed a Draping DDT. Riddle went for an RKO, but Miz avoided it and went to ringside. Maryse pulled Miz out of the way from a kick from the apron.

Miz climbed back on the apron. Riddle stood on the floor and tore Miz’s pants off. Miz tried to hit Riddle with Maryse’s purse, but Riddle ducked it. Riddle dropped Miz with the RKO and pinned him…

Powell’s POV: Good dumb fun. Miz and Maryse were really on their game, and Riddle remains one of the most popular acts in the company.

A video package recapped NXT In Your House and hyped NXT 2.0 for Tuesday night… The Street Profits made their entrance.

[Hour Two] Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance. The countdown clock was acknowledged by Smith, who said a new member of Judgment Day would be revealed in an hour.

4. Unified WWE Team Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a championship contenders match. Dawkins picked up a few two counts during the opening minute, and then Ford got additional two counts. The Usos regrouped at ringside multiple times. Ford clotheslined Jey to ringside and then performed a flip kick from the ring steps. [C]

The Usos isolated Dawkins. They ended up running him into the ring steps heading into another break. [C] Dawkins performed a flip dive from the ring onto both Usos on the floor. Back in the ring, Dawkins put Jey down with a spinebuster. Ford followed up with a top rope frog splash and had the pin, but Jimmy broke up the pin at the last moment.

A short time later, Jey whipped Ford into the ringside barricade. Jey tried to throw a kick, but Ford ducked it and dumped Jey into the timekeepers area. Ford returned to the ring while Jey was counted out.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in 16:30 in a championship contenders match.

Riddle ran out after the match and celebrated with the Street Profits…

Powell’s POV: I like that the creative forces are not having the Usos take non-title pinfall losses now that they are Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. A count-out finish isn’t so great in the moment, but it’s better to have the tag team champions maintain credibility rather than take as many non-title losses as they did in the past.

The broadcast team narrated highlights of the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins angle from earlier in the show…

Bobby Lashley made his entrance while the broadcast team recapped his handicap match win over Omos and MVP at HIAC… A Smackdown ad hyped Riddle as an army of one in his battle with The Bloodline, and the Ricochet vs. Gunther match for the Intercontinental Championship… [C]