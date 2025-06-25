Pruett’s Blog: Why I stopped watching WWE

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Leading into WrestleMania this year, I wrote an entire series of blogs about WrestleMania main events. I watched them. I ranked them. I stared deep into my own soul wondering why Sid had to be on that list twice (both in Justice and Sycho variants). I felt like this was a fun project that could lead to me publishing new entires in the WrestleMania main event rankings annually. I was excited about WrestleMania and looking forward to watching. Then my mind changed.

For a long time I have wondered about the morality of watching WWE. I have thought about how disappointing it is that this company has deep ties with Donald Trump. I stopped watching WWE for the first time since 1997 during the Performance Center and ThunderDome days of 2020 – both because of the horrible product and some questionable health practices. When fans could attend shows again, I came back.

I still wondered about the morality of watching WWE, but chose to use the cop-out of saying there is no ethical consumption under capitalism, because the shows I did watch (you could not pay me to watch WWE weekly TV) were pretty fun. Sometimes I would see something transcendent happen in front of me and reaffirm my desire to keep watching. WWE seemed to know when to dangle that carrot of joy in front of long-suffering wrestling fans and keep them engaged.

Then came the deluge of scandals involving Vince McMahon, which currently see him and WWE accused of sex trafficking. To be quite honest, this should have been the end of viewing WWE for me. I knew this product was made by immoral people and to the tastes of one man. Even when Vince McMahon stepped down the first time, his fingerprints were all over WWE and the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO was plotted out as a way to return Vince McMahon to power. Watching WWE at any point after McMahon’s misdeeds became clear was a mistake.

And yet I watched. I did this knowing it was wrong, because I could pretend the people who were complicit in allowing these alleged these misdeeds were gone. (I believe they are not.) I watched WWE’s shows get more interesting with better storytelling. I watched and was enthusiastic about it at times. The jarring difference of WWE reaching a creative high point and a moral low point was not lost on me.

Then came a few moments this year that caused me to walk away from WWE for the last time.

The first was the announcement of the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia next year. I have been able to ignore WWE’s Saudi shows for a long time. They seemed to exist in an extra-canonical universe where people still wanted to see Undertaker wrestle and Goldberg was interesting. It was easy to make sure I was not watching these. However, the shows have become more essential to WWE’s overall product (particularly with a reduced number of premium live events). This will continue next year, when the best event WWE creates every year, the Royal Rumble, will be used for sports-washing propaganda purposes.

What’s the point of watching WWE when you plan to skip the Royal Rumble? There is not one.

That’s just the first choice in a long line of them – WWE then spent the week before WrestleMania this year sending their major stars out to endorse Donald Trump and proclaim love for its disgraced former chairman and CEO. Even Paul Levesque, a man promoted as the leader of WWE in this “new era” admired Trump during WrestleMania week. While I never bought into WWE’s “we just don’t do politics” spin, this year they even blew that up. WWE’s normal WrestleMania media blitz seemed to be producing story after story about WWE endorsing encroaching fascism in America.

I did not watch WrestleMania 41. That was the breaking point for me and the moment I decided I would write this one day. I had watched 40 editions of the show and could not bring myself to watch another. It’s been a couple of months since then and WWE has just gotten worse.

Even as they clearly dominate the wrestling space and are in no danger of losing their top position, they continues to counter-program AEW in a clear effort to keep a second major wrestling company in the United States from existing.

Just in the last month, WWE sent some top stars to appear at what essentially felt like it became a Donald Trump rally with pre-screened soldiers giving the President his desired responses. It’s impossible for me to separate WWE’s close ties with Donald Trump anymore and it’s impossible for me to see watching WWE as anything but being complicit with these national policies that are ripping families and communities apart in my own town.

For a long time, I made peace with WWE being a bad company with watchable shows I enjoyed. I did The Good Place-esque (perfect TV show, by the way) point calculations to think of how to offset my enjoyment of and spending on WWE. I decided to just not watch the shows I considered wrong while still watching the rest. I cannot do this anymore.

WWE has crossed the line from immoral but watchable to unjustifiable. After I wrote that series about WrestleMania main events, I felt horrible. Did I unintentionally push people towards viewing an immoral product? Was I essentially writing a puff piece blog series promoting a show? While that was not my intention, I worried I had done so.

I am not going to close this out by telling you what to watch. That would be pointless. Watch what you want. Maybe you don’t even see moral tradeoffs in watching or supporting WWE. I am going to tell you that I had watched WWE with almost no breaks since 1997, living through such hits as the Raw Guest Host era, Triple H’s awful never-ending title reigns in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005, and The Fiend.

Today there has never been a better time to be a non-WWE wrestling fan. There is a second national touring wrestling show. There is ready and available access to international promotions. You can replace the WWE-sized hole in your wrestling diet. And, if you’re like me, you will feel better about doing so.

